Woman, 78, beats off would-be robber with walking stick

A 78-year-old on her way to hospital fought off a would-be robber by beating him with her walking stick.

The incident happened at about 1.20pm on Monday in the grounds of the Victoria Infirmary in Glasgow.

Officers believe a man followed her off of the bus at Langside Road, near Queen's Park, and then tried to snatch her bag.

However, she struggled with him and after hitting him with her walking stick, he ran off empty-handed towards Langside Road.

Fiona MacKenzie, a detective at the community investigations unit, Govan, said: "The lady had been on her way to an appointment at the hospital when the man struck.

"Thankfully she was not injured, indeed she made her appointment, went home and then called police.

"She had been on a number six bus and got off just outside the hospital. We believe the man had also been on the bus and followed her off."

The suspect is described as white, in his late 30s, of muscular build, wearing a black jacket, a woollen hat and black shoes.

Police Scotland has been checking CCTV and making local enquiries to trace the suspect.

Officers are also keen to speak to people who were at the bus stop at the time, including those who went to the woman's aid.

