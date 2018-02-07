Man dies following road crash between van and tanker 

The collision happened on Wednesday afternoon near Amisfield in Dumfries and Galloway.

Collision: The road was closed for investigation (file pic).

A man has died following a road crash involving a van and a tanker.

The collision happened on the A701 near Amisfield in Dumfries and Galloway at around 1.50pm on Wednesday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is unclear whether the deceased man was travelling in the van or the lorry.

The road was closed while officers carried out investigations into the crash.

