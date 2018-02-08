Body of man discovered floating in Forth and Clyde Canal
He was found in the water near Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on Wednesday.
The body of a man has been found floating in a canal on the outskirts of Glasgow.
The man, in his 40s, was discovered in the Forth and Clyde Canal near Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, at 11.40am on Wednesday.
Officers said the death is being treated as unexplained.
Balmore Road was cordoned off while investigations were carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."
