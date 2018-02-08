Body of man discovered floating in Forth and Clyde Canal

He was found in the water near Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on Wednesday.

The body of a man has been found floating in a canal on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The man, in his 40s, was discovered in the Forth and Clyde Canal near Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, at 11.40am on Wednesday.

Officers said the death is being treated as unexplained.

Balmore Road was cordoned off while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.