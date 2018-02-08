Brothers finish cross-Atlantic row in memory of firefighter

Kris and Blair Elliot have reached the finish line after an epic 3000-mile voyage.

Charity: Money will go to firefighters' fund. Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge/Ben Duffy

Two brothers have crossed the finish line after rowing 3000 miles across the Atlantic in memory of a firefighter who died on duty.

Kris and Blair Elliot, from Dunblane, completed the world's hardest row in 55 days, one hour and 54 minutes.

They battled 40ft waves, sleep deprivation and sweltering heat as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge between the Canary Islands and Antigua.

Sailing as Team Noble, the brothers narrowly beat a team of four Welsh rowers in the charity challenge, finishing 30 minutes ahead of Team Oarstruck.

Kris, a firefighter, took part in the challenge in memory of his friend and colleague, John Noble, who died in 2008 while responding to a 999 call.

Ocean: Gruelling journey took 55 days. Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge/Ben Duffy

Money raised from the voyage, which began on December 12, will go to the Fire Fighters Charity.

Skipper Kris said: "It's been a real privilege to come out here and to be able to undertake a challenge like this.

"Being brothers on the boat only made the experience even better, and we had some incredible days out there.

"There was one day all these dolphins came up to the boat and swam around us for ages, which is a moment we'll never forget.

"We just took the challenge step by step and day by day and now we're here and it's amazing to have finally arrived in Antigua."

The brothers burned through around 8000 calories a day and lost around 20% of their body weight during the voyage.

Lisa Everingham, Talisker's global marketing manager, said: "We are delighted for Team Noble and their epic row across the Atlantic.

"To be able to support them in this life changing adventure and to be part of their journey has been a real privilege.

"We're in awe of their dogged determination to battle on through the power of the Atlantic Ocean and we're sure this experience will shape them for years to come."

She continued: "Our founders, the MacAskill brothers, rowed from Eigg to Skye to found Talisker Distillery in Scotland almost 200 years ago and just like our founders' row, this challenge represents adventure, strength of character and showcases what it means to be made by the sea."

