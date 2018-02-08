  • STV
  • MySTV

Brothers finish cross-Atlantic row in memory of firefighter

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Kris and Blair Elliot have reached the finish line after an epic 3000-mile voyage.

Charity: Money will go to firefighters' fund.
Charity: Money will go to firefighters' fund. Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge/Ben Duffy

Two brothers have crossed the finish line after rowing 3000 miles across the Atlantic in memory of a firefighter who died on duty.

Kris and Blair Elliot, from Dunblane, completed the world's hardest row in 55 days, one hour and 54 minutes.

They battled 40ft waves, sleep deprivation and sweltering heat as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge between the Canary Islands and Antigua.

Sailing as Team Noble, the brothers narrowly beat a team of four Welsh rowers in the charity challenge, finishing 30 minutes ahead of Team Oarstruck.

Kris, a firefighter, took part in the challenge in memory of his friend and colleague, John Noble, who died in 2008 while responding to a 999 call.

Ocean: Gruelling journey took 55 days.
Ocean: Gruelling journey took 55 days. Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge/Ben Duffy

Money raised from the voyage, which began on December 12, will go to the Fire Fighters Charity.

Skipper Kris said: "It's been a real privilege to come out here and to be able to undertake a challenge like this.

"Being brothers on the boat only made the experience even better, and we had some incredible days out there.

"There was one day all these dolphins came up to the boat and swam around us for ages, which is a moment we'll never forget.

"We just took the challenge step by step and day by day and now we're here and it's amazing to have finally arrived in Antigua."

The brothers burned through around 8000 calories a day and lost around 20% of their body weight during the voyage.

https://stv.tv/news/features/1400012-firefighter-to-row-the-atlantic-in-tribute-to-fallen-colleague/ | default

Lisa Everingham, Talisker's global marketing manager, said: "We are delighted for Team Noble and their epic row across the Atlantic.

"To be able to support them in this life changing adventure and to be part of their journey has been a real privilege.

"We're in awe of their dogged determination to battle on through the power of the Atlantic Ocean and we're sure this experience will shape them for years to come."

She continued: "Our founders, the MacAskill brothers, rowed from Eigg to Skye to found Talisker Distillery in Scotland almost 200 years ago and just like our founders' row, this challenge represents adventure, strength of character and showcases what it means to be made by the sea."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.