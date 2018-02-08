Sex attacker hunt after teen raped in house near school
The assault happened near Ardeer Primary School in Stevenston, North Ayrshire.
An 18-year-old woman has been raped in a house near a school.
The sex attack happened at a house in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, on Thursday.
Officers cordoned off a section of the street near Ardeer Primary School and forensics have been called.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "An investigation is under way following a serious sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in Stevenston.
"Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
