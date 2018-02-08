  • STV
Hundreds of jobs at risk as 2 Sisters considers closures

STV

Around 450 workers at the firm's Cambuslang plant could face redundancy.

2 Sisters: Union to fight closures.
Hundreds of jobs are at risk after a food producer announced it could close down a plant in Scotland.

2 Sisters Food Group (2SFG) said it is consulting on closure proposals at three "loss-making" poultry plants, including its site in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.

Around 450 people are currently employed at the plant.

The two other sites, south of the border in Smethwick and Wolverhampton, employ 350 and 100 workers respectively.

A 2SFG spokesman said: "As we continue to build a better business, we are simplifying how we work and investing in the areas that can make the most positive difference to our UK poultry operations.

"This means that we will be creating up to 1000 new roles within the poultry supply chain.

"However, we do have areas of significant challenge and regrettably 900 roles will be at risk at three loss-making sites which we propose to close.

"Our focus now will be to support all affected colleagues and explore all alternative options available to us before making any final decisions."

2SFG said it is creating new jobs at three locations in England and also plans to create 250 new roles in Coupar Angus, near Perth, and 35 at Llangefni in Wales.

The Unite union said it would fight to stop the closure of the plant in Cambuslang.

Scot Walker, trade union convenor at the Cambuslang plant, has worked there for almost 30 years.

He said: "Obviously we are dismayed at the news of the possible closure. But it is far too early to accept that this is the final word.

"Unite will do everything in negotiation with the company to find a way to safeguard the future of the site and protect the jobs. What's at stake are more than 450 jobs and the future of the local community."

He added: "The company are saying that staff can be redeployed to other sites run by the company - like Coupar Angus. That is not a viable alternative which dictates the necessity of fighting to save the plant in Cambuslang."

