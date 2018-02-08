Police officer cut from car after crash in Glasgow

Emergency services were called to London Road in the east end of the city around 7.40pm on Thursday.

A police officer had to be cut free from his car after a crash in the east end of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to London Road around 7.40pm on Thursday.

In addition to at least two police vehicles, an ambulance and fire engine were at the scene.

One witness said he had seen firefighters cutting the roof off a police car in order to release an officer who was trapped within the vehicle.

The officer is not thought to have suffered serious injuries .

London Road was closed in both directions between Abercromby Street and Bridgeton Cross while the incident was ongoing.

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route in the meantime.

