Tim Hortons set to open latest Scottish store in Ayr

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is set to open its seventh Scottish store in Ayr later this month.

The company, famed for its doughnuts, launched its first UK restaurant in Glasgow last summer.

Since then, it has expanded across the country and a number of new franchises are planned for 2018.

The new restaurant, near Whitletts Roundabout, will open its doors at 12 noon on February 19.

On launch day, the first 100 people in the queue will be treated to a free lunch combo.

And the first person will receive a VIP coffee card, entitling them to a year's free coffee.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Finance and Commercial Officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: "We're excited to be bringing our expansion to the beautiful town of Ayr this month.

"The buzz we've seen since our first opening in Glasgow last summer has exceeded all expectations and we can't wait to open our doors and welcome Guests from the Ayr community at our brand new restaurant on 19 February."

When the first Tim Hortons opened on Argyle Street, Glasgow last June coffee fans queued overnight to sample its coffee and baked treats.

