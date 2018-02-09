Former Celtic player Liam Miller dies from cancer aged 36

The midfielder passed away on Friday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Liam Miller: Passed away on Friday. SNS

Former Celtic player Liam Miller has died aged 36 after a battle with cancer.

The midfielder passed away on Friday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November.

Miller also played for clubs including Manchester United, Hibs, Leeds United and Sunderland.

In a statement, Celtic said: "Everyone at Celtic FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."

Former teammates have also taken to social media to express their sadness.

Tam McManus, who played with Miller at Hibs, said: "I'm afraid it is true that Liam Miller has sadly passed away today.

"Thoughts are with all his family and friends at this horrendous time. So sad."

