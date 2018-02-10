  • STV
Tributes paid after death of ex-Celtic player Liam Miller

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The former Irish international footballer died aged 36 after a battle with cancer.

Liam Miller: He played for Celtic, Hibs, Man Utd, Leeds and more.
Tributes have poured in following the death of footballer Liam Miller, led by former clubs and teammates.

The ex-Irish international and Celtic star died aged 36 on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Miller, who played for a number of other clubs including Manchester United, Leeds United, Sunderland and Hibernian, called time on his career in 2016 after winning 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Celtic, where Miller spent four years, will wear black armbands in his memory during their William Hill Scottish Cup match against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The club tweeted: "Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. RIP Liam, YNWA."

Hibs also tweeted to express the club's sadness, where Miller played between 2009 and 2011.

Former England captain and teammate of Miller's at Man Utd, David Beckham, said his thoughts were with Miller's family, adding: "Rest In Peace."

Miller joined Man Utd for a two-year spell in 2004 and the Old Trafford club expressed their sympathy on Saturday morning.

A tweet read: "Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our condolences to his loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

Leeds and Sunderland added their condolences too, with both also tweeting videos of late winners Miller had scored while at the respective clubs.

"Thanks for the memories, Liam!" tweeted Sunderland, while Leeds simply said: "Thank you Liam."

After Hibs, Miller spent spells at Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City he returned to Ireland in 2015 to join Cork.

A year later he was off to Wilmington Hammerheads in the United States before returning to his home town last November after being diagnosed with his illness.

The President of Ireland Michael Higgins celebrated Miller's contribution to Irish sport.

He said: "It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of Liam Miller, who brought skill and passion to his games, for the Republic of Ireland, Cork City, Celtic, Manchester Utd. and other clubs.

"I send my condolences to his family and friends, and all those who love Irish sport."

Miller is survived by his wife Clare and his three children Kory, Leo and Belle.

A great number of other former teammates, opponents, clubs and figures from the footballing world have also taken to social media to express their condolences.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.