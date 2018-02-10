CCTV appeal after assault outside Queen Street station

A 23-year-old man was attacked next to Dow's bar in Glasgow city centre on Friday.

CCTV: Police believe three men could assist in investigation. Police Scotland/Google

Police have launched an appeal to trace three men captured on CCTV following a serious assault outside a bar next to Glasgow Queen Street railway station.

At around 9pm on Friday, a 23 year-old man was attacked outside Dow's bar on Dundas Street in city centre.

Officers believe the trio pictured could assist police in their enquiries into the incident.

The three men are white, in their late 20s or early 30s, with Glasgow accents and wearing clothing worn by building workers or tradesmen.

One man has a shaved head and slim build. A second man has a stocky build, a beard and was wearing a grey coloured tracksuit with a dark blue t-shirt underneath.

The third man has a slim build, was wearing a baseball cap and carrying a rucksack and a blue hard hat.

Dow's: Bar is directly opposite Glasgow Queen Street station. 2018 Google

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Detectives believe the three men in the images may have information which could assist their investigation and would appeal to them or anyone who recognises them to contact police."

Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises any of the men is asked to contact CID officers at Glasgow city centre police station via 101, quoting incident number PS-20171117-3716.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

