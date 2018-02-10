UNISON workers are demanding greater transparency in the council's pay and grading scheme.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5730725016001-hundreds-gather-for-women-s-equal-pay-march-in-glasgow.jpg" />

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Glasgow to continue their demand for equal pay.

The UNISON demonstration, led by 30 women dressed as Suffragettes, is urging the council to settle its outstanding claims for past discrimination.

The march comes days after the centenary of some women winning the right to vote for the first time.

After winning their legal case in May 2017 the female council workers are demanding a fair and transparent pay and grading scheme and full compensation for the pay they have been denied.

Glasgow CIty Council agreed to discuss settlements with UNISON and other trade unions.

UNISON Glasgow city branch chairperson Carol Ball said: "This is not about robbing Peter to pay Pauline. It's about equality and justice.

"We must focus on delivering equal pay now and in the future. The council did not want to pay the cost of equality in 2006 and ordinary working people of Glasgow should not have to pay the price of inequality with loss of jobs and services."

After meeting in Glasgow Green the protesters marched to a rally in George Square outside the council headquarters.

