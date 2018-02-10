Sheltered housing evacuated after 'chemical incident'

There were no casualties and firefighters are on the scene ventilating the property.

Evacuated: Residents were removed STV

Residents of a sheltered housing complex have been evacuated after a suspected chemical incident.

Emergency services were called to the supported housing facility in York Street, Wishaw, around 2.35pm on Saturday.

Following reports of the incident involving a chemical cleaning agent, residents from the surrounding area were removed.

No casualties were reported and emergency services remain on the scene to ventilate the property.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "There are no casualties and firefighters are currently on scene ventilating the property."

