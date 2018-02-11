Concerns grow after man goes missing for second time

Fraser Heggie was last seen boarding a Glasgow-bound train in Rutherglen.

Missing: Concerns are growing for Fraser Heggie Police Scotland

A man has gone missing for the second time in just over a month.

Fraser Heggie, 24, was last seen at around 3.40pm on Wednesday at Rutherglen Train Station boarding a train to Glasgow.

Police said that Mr Heggie has not been seen since and concern for him is growing.

He previously went missing on January 7 but was later found safe and well.

Mr Heggie is described as 5ft 8 inches in height with a medium build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue jackert, blue jeans and black Converse trainers. He was carrying a red folder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 as a matter of urgency quoting incident number 2034 of the 9th February 2018.

