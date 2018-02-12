Two left fighting for life as head-on crash injures boy, 14

Two cars were involved in the smash on the A81 near Stirlingshire on Sunday afternoon.

A81: Boy, 14, was in back seat of car. Google 2018

Two people are fighting for their lives following a head-on crash which also left a 14-year-old boy injured.

Police said two cars were involved in the collision on the A81 near Mugdock in Stirlingshire on Sunday afternoon.

A Vauxhall Astra travelling north was involved in a smash with a Dacia Duster travelling in the opposite direction around 2.10pm.

The 33-year-old man driving the Astra and a 30-year-old man who was his passenger suffered several serious injuries.

They were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where they remain in critical conditions.

'I would urge any motorists who were on the road at the time and saw what happened to contact police immediately.' Sergeant Ruth Aitchison

A 14-year-old boy who was in the back seat of the car was taken to the Sick Children's Hospital in Glasgow, where he was later discharged.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the Duster was seriously injured and was taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley.

Medics say his condition is not life-threatening.

The road was closed for eight hours as an investigation took place, and police are now urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison said: "At this time, we are still trying to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge any motorists who were on the road at the time and saw what happened to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing inquiry is also urged to get in touch."

