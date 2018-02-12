Bill to fix Grenfell-style hospital cladding to cost £6m

The cladding is in place at the Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Queen Elizabeth: Glasgow hospital opened in 2010 (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

The replacement of Grenfell-style cladding on two Glasgow hospitals will cost around £6m, it has emerged.

The work at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Sick Children is expected to take a year to complete.

It will be funded by the Scottish Government.

Serious concerns were raised about certain types of external building cladding following a devastating fire at the Grenfell tower block in London last year.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "Replacement products for cladding panels on sections of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and on a section of the Royal Hospital for Children have now been identified and the process of preparing to remove and replace is now getting under way.

"The board has been given assurances from the National Fire Officer that the hospitals are amongst the safest buildings in the UK in terms of fire engineering.

"However, the decision was taken replace panels to give extra reassurance to the public, our patients and our staff."

The type of insulation on the hospitals has not been identified, but it is understood to be similar to cladding fitted to Grenfell Tower.

It may have been partly responsible for spreading the June 14 fire, which claimed 71 lives.

The spokesman added: "The replacement materials will not change the outward appearance of the hospitals and the engineering process to remove and replace them will not require alterations to the buildings.

"To ensure minimal disruption the works will be spread over several months - everything scheduled to be completed within 12 months of the building warrant approval being granted.

"The total cost of replacing the cladding panels will be in the region of £6m with the works being funded by the Scottish Government."

