Footballer threatened to kill police officer outside pub

STV

Derek Lyle was refused entry to a bar after his dad and uncle were allegedly attacked.

Football: Derek Lyle has enjoyed three separate spells with Queen of the South spanning ten years.
Football: Derek Lyle has enjoyed three separate spells with Queen of the South spanning ten years. SNS Group

Scots footballer Derek Lyle shouted at police "I will kill you and whoever did my da" as he tried to get into pub that was taped off as a crime scene.

Lyle, 36, was refused entry to the Campsie Bar in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire hours after his dad, Alex, and uncle Robert were allegedly attacked along with their friend William Logue.

The Queen of the South striker turned up at the pub around 1am on Woodhill Road around after hearing they had been hurt.

But when he was told he couldn't go in, as it was cordoned off with police tape, Lyle started swearing and threatening officers.

Lyle, from the Bishopbriggs area, claimed he was going to take a policeman's "face off" and told an officer "you're getting cut" and "you're getting your throat slit".

Defence lawyer Paul Reid said Lyle lives close to the bar and he received a call from his mother to tell him his dad and uncle had been involved in an alleged serious assault.

He said: "Having been informed of this information and anxious for the welfare of his father and uncle, he went down to the Campsie Bar to make enquiries as to what was going on."

The court heard he "misunderstood or failed to appreciate the gravity of the situation" and became involved in "argy bargy" with police.

He then continued to make various threats including "I will kill you and whoever did my da."

'At one point he said to police officers 'I will do you'.'
Procurator fiscal depute Angus Crawford

Lyle pled guilty on Monday to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by attempting to enter a crime scene being guarded by police and shouting, swearing and uttering threats, on April 5, 2016.

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts fined him £450 for his crime, reduced from £600.

Ross Monaghan was said to have taken part in an alleged assault with Edward Lyons, 38, Andrew Gallacher, 39, and Liam Boyle, 37.

But, the case collapsed last August after prosecutors withdrew the charges against them following two days of evidence.

Alex Lyle was left scarred for life after suffering cuts to his hands and face while Robert Lyle suffered a severed ear.

