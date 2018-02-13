Man seriously injured in attack while walking to catch bus

The 50-year-old was assaulted on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow at 6.10pm on Monday.

A man was left with serious facial injuries after being attacked while walking to catch a bus.

The 50-year-old was walking along Dumbarton Road, near its junction with Thornwood Drive, in Glasgow when he was assaulted at around 6.10pm on Monday.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for injuries to his face.

Detective sergeant Jane Lawson said: "It is vital that we find the person responsible."

The suspect is between 22 and 25-years-old, with fair hair of medium length on top and shaved at the sides.

He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket with a hood.

Officers are looking to speak to another man who is believed to have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

