Killer stabbed father-of-eight in neck after row over cash

Anthony McKellar jailed for 12-and-a-half years for knifing Andrew Salina in the neck.

Death: Anthony McKellar, left, killed Andrew Salina.
A killer who stabbed a father-of-eight in the neck during an unprovoked attack has been jailed for 12-and-a-half years.

Anthony McKellar, 24, attacked Andrew Salina at the victim's home in Roystonhill, Glasgow, last April.

His defence lawyer said there had been a falling out over a debt of £40-£50.

Mr Salina, 51, who bled to death, managed to say as he lay dying: "There's no need for that, Tony."

McKellar, from Glasgow, was accused of Mr Salina's murder, but was convicted of the reduced charge of culpable homicide after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Armstrong told McKellar: "Your attack on Mr Salina appears to have been unprovoked.

"The wound you inflicted to his neck resulted in catastrophic loss of blood. 

"His death has had a devastating effect on his whole family.

"You continue to deny any responsibility and have little insight into the impact of your actions. 

"There are no reasons that justify the taking of a life."

Simon Healy, 26, from Toryglen, Glasgow, also stood trial for murder, but the jury found him not guilty.

McKellar initially denied to police knowing Mr Salina or being in his flat.

However, the court heard the men had argued over money there in the early hours of April 10 last year.

Defence QC Donald Findlay said: "My client's position remains that he denies striking the blow which killed Mr Salina."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.