Traveller warned escaped worker would be 'skinned alive'

John Miller and Robert McPhee found guilty of servitude and violence across Scotland.

A Traveller warned a vulnerable worker he would be "skinned alive" after escaping from a gang.

John Miller, 38, and Robert McPhee, 65, were found guilty of servitude and violence in West Lothian and South Lanarkshire.

Men were promised work and money doing jobs for the clan such as mono-blocking driveways for the family.

The workers did long shifts for little or no pay and were brutally punished if they complained or attempted to escape the gang's clutches.

Gang: Offences carried out at Travellers' sites.

One worker, Kieran Williams, did just that and fled to York to escape.

Miller phoned his victim, yelling that he would "skin" both Williams and his girlfriend with a razor blade.

He said: "I'll skin you alive with a razor today.

"I'll come. I'll skin you today with a razor. You, the girlfriend, the lot of you, you better send me the address.

"If I have to come and hunt you down today I am not going to be happy."

Another member of the gang, James McPhee, 45, was found guilty of assault and abduction.

The offences were carried out at Travellers' sites including ones in Bathgate and Larkhall as well as at a piggery in Shotts.

The clan, who were headed by Robert McPhee - nicknamed The Tank Commander - were found guilty of more than 20 charges between them.

Family: They will be sentenced next month. STV

He teamed up with sons James and Steven, 37, as well as son-in-law John Miller to carry out the beatings on eight victims.

Steven McPhee pleaded guilty to assault earlier in the trial.

One of the victims lived in a caravan with no water or toilet before later being told he was "owned" by the family.

The four men will be sentenced next month.

