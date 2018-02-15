Dog 'drowned' in river with 'rock tied round its neck'

An investigation has been launched following the discovery in North Ayrshire.

Dog: Dead animal said to have been found inside bag. Geograph by Les Hull / Cropped

A dog is thought to have been deliberately drowned in a river with a rock tied round its neck.

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of the dead animal in the River Garnock in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

Onlookers have said the dog had a large rock tied round its neck and was put inside a carrier bag.

A member of the public contacted the police after finding the dog at 5pm on Thursday, February 8.

The Scottish SPCA could not confirm the breed of the dog.

SSPCA Inspector Laura McIntyre said: "We have been alerted to an incident in Kilwinning regarding a dead dog. Our enquiries are currently ongoing."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "We can confirm we received a call at around 5pm on Thursday, February 8 after a member of the public discovered a dead dog at the River Garnock.

"This has now been passed to the SSPCA who are dealing with this."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.

