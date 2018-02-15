Boy, 12, rescued after getting stuck in mud off coast

The child is understood to have been fishing when he got into difficulty sparking a major operation.

Rescue: Emergency services called to scene at 4pm. Police Scotland

A boy has been rescued after becoming stuck waist deep in mud off the Solway coast.

The 12-year-old is understood to have been fishing near Kippford, Dumfries and Galloway, when he got into difficulty around 4pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene in what police described as a "major rescue operation".

The boy was finally rescued from the mud around 5pm.

He was then taken to hospital where he was treated for hypothermia.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 4pm today, emergency services responded to calls reporting a distressed 12-year-old boy was stuck, waist deep, in the mud near Kippford.

"Police, ambulance service, fire service, coastguard and lifeboats from Kippford and Annan were all tasked to attend.

At 5pm, emergency services were able to free the boy from the mud and water and get him safely back to shore.

"A good news story and a great bit of multi-agency teamwork for a Thursday afternoon."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.