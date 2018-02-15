Girl, 13, raped in 'terrifying ordeal' in town park

The teenager was attacked while walking in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn.

Appeal: Police issued description of the suspect (file pic).

A 13-year-old girl was raped in a "terrifying ordeal" in a town park, police said.

The teenager was walking in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn, shortly before 7pm on Saturday when she was assaulted.

Her attacker dragged her into bushes where she was raped.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 4 with a skinny build and "well-spoken".

At the time of the attack he was wearing black clothing, gloves, a hooded top and old-looking trainers.

Detective chief inspector Gary Boyd said: "This has been an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are continuing to provide her with all the necessary support and assistance she requires while we progress this investigation.

"I am extremely eager to speak to anyone who has information that can assist us in tracing this suspect.

"This is an area that is popular with groups of young people and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Ladywell Park to please get in touch."

