Schoolboy, 15, found dead as police called to house

Emergency services were called to Simpson Drive in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.

Saltcoats: Post-mortem to be carried out. Google 2018/PA

A schoolboy has been found dead in a house in North Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to Simpson Drive, in Saltcoats, at 6.20am on Friday.

A 15-year-old boy was found dead. The death is not suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 6.20am this morning, police received a report of the death of a 15-year-old boy at an address in Simpson Drive, Saltcoats.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and enquiries are continuing."

