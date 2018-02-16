Schoolboy, 15, found dead as police called to house
Emergency services were called to Simpson Drive in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.
A schoolboy has been found dead in a house in North Ayrshire.
Emergency services were called to Simpson Drive, in Saltcoats, at 6.20am on Friday.
A 15-year-old boy was found dead. The death is not suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 6.20am this morning, police received a report of the death of a 15-year-old boy at an address in Simpson Drive, Saltcoats.
"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and enquiries are continuing."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.