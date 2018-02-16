Girl, 13, punched and raped after being followed from shop

The youngster was dragged into bushes before the sex attack in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn.

Ladywell Park: Youngster went to buy juice. STV

A 13-year-old girl was punched, dragged into bushes and raped after being followed from a shop.

The schoolgirl was with a group of friends in Ladywell Park, Bannockburn, when she left alone to go to a nearby shop to get juice.

A man followed the youngster when she came out of the store, punched her several times before dragging her into bushes and raping her on Saturday.

The girl was so traumatised she only told her parents on Wednesday before the police were notified.

The attacker, who had his face covered, is 5ft 4in, skinny, and well-spoken. He was wearing a black hoodie and dirty, grey trainers.

Detective inspector Stephen Morris said: "This inquiry was reported to us yesterday (Thursday) and we now have a full team of specialists working on that today (Friday).

"The victim is clearly traumatised given that she is a young 13-year-old girl who has been exposed to a vicious sexual assault. She is working with police as are her parents."

Stephen Morris: Specialists investigating rape.

He added: "We were notified on Thursday. We are talking about a 13-year-old girl being exposed to a very serious sexual incident and at that stage she has felt confident enough to speak to her parents and thereafter the police have been informed."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

