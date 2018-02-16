Cannabis worth £300,000 seized during city drug bust

Officers found the haul on Saturday after executing a search warrant in Glasgow.

Siezed: Cannabis worth £300,000. Police Scotland

A cannabis haul with a street value of £300,000 has been seized during a raid in Glasgow.

Officers found the drugs after executing a search warrant at a property in Montague Street, Partick on Saturday.

The warrant was issued after a tip off from members of the public.

Police investigations are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and they have thanked the community for their help in taking a "significant haul" off the streets.

Inspector Eddie Seery from Partick Police Station said: "Information from members of the public is absolutely vital in our efforts to tackling drugs crime, and as a result of their support, we have managed to take a significant haul of cannabis off the streets of Glasgow.

"Those who supply drugs have absolutely no place in our community and we will do everything we can do identify their criminal activities and bring them to justice."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.