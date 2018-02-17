Scots acid attack journalist reveals ordeal in new book

Russell Findlay, 45, was targeted after opening his door to a man disguised as a postman.

Acid Attack: Russell Findlay has recovered from assault.

An investigative journalist who had sulphuric acid thrown in his face on his doorstep has revealed his ordeal in a new book.

Russell Findlay, 45, was attacked after opening his door to a man disguised as a postman shortly before Christmas in December 2015.

The crime writer overpowered William Burns with the help of his neighbours and he was arrested at the scene.

Burns, 57, was later jailed for ten years after being found guilty of assault to severe injury and danger of life following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

In the book, Acid Attack: A Journalist's War With Organised Crime, Mr Findlay describes his investigation into who was behind the incident.

The freelance writer, who was investigations editor of the Scottish Sun at the time, names the man who he believes ordered the attack.

He describes his frustration over the fact that the man has never been brought to justice, though he says he has passed the information to police and prosecutors.

He said: "I've got no quarrel with the police officers who dealt with the case. But I think someone somewhere made the decision that was as far as they were going to take it.

"They had someone in custody, it was a fairly open and shut case, but it does raise questions about why that happened.

"Given that we're talking about organised crime and a free press and given that acid was used at a family home I think these factors ought to have made the police more interested in looking behind William Burns."

A Police Scotland spokesman said a "full investigation" had been carried out.

Mr Findlay feared for the sight in his right eye following the attack but he has since made a full recovery.

The journalist said the experience has not deterred him from writing about crime, adding: "I'm not going to go away."

