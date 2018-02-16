Firefighters tackle blaze in three-storey building
The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm in Murray Place, Stirling
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a three-storey building in Stirling.
The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm in Murray Place.
The fire broke out in flats above shops but there are no reports of any injuries.
A spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 6.15pm on Friday, February 16 to reports of a fire which had taken hold within a three storey building on Murray Place, Stirling.
"Operations control immediately mobilised a number of appliances to the scene and firefighters are currently tackling the flames."
Police Scotland said a number of road closures are in place in the city centre.
