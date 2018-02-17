Blaze breaks out in kitchen of homeless centre

The fire started at the Inverclyde Centre on Dalrymple Street in Greenock.

Inverclyde Centre: Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze (file pic). Google 2018

A blaze broke out at a centre for homeless people in Greenock.

The fire started in the kitchen of the Inverclyde Centre on Dalrymple Street at 10.30am on Saturday.

Nobody was injured and the small blaze was extinguished by fire crews, with three engines in attendance.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We're in attendance at a fire in Greenock.

"There are no casualties and we had three pumps in attendance."

