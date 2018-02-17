Teen missing since last week 'could be in Lanarkshire'

David Ormerod has connections in Dumfries and Galloway, Lanarkshire and South Shields.

Missing: David Ormerod was last seen on Sunday February 11 Police Scotland

Police have widened their search area for a missing teenager who hasn't been seen since last week.

David Ormerod, 16, was last seen on Sunday February 11 in Closeburn near Thornhill Dumfries and Galloway.

Police think he could have travelled to Larkhall, Lanarkshire.

He is described as being 5ft 11 inches tall with dark hair, short on the sides and messy on top.

He was wearing a white jumper and blue jeans at the time he went missing but police believe he may have since changed his clothes.

The teenager also has connections with South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting incident number PS-20180210-3905.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.