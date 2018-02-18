Missing 17-year-old girl found safe after five days

Jordann Webb was reported missing from the Good Shepherd secure unit in Bishopton.

Jordann Webb: Found safe in Glasgow after appeal (file pic). Police Scotland

A 17-year-old girl who went missing while dealing with what police described as "personal issues" has been found safe and well.

Jordann Webb was reported missing from the Good Shepherd secure unit in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, after failing to return from a work placement on Tuesday.

Police said they were growing "increasingly worried" for Jordann's safety and issued a public appeal on Saturday.

She has since found safe in the Glasgow area, they said.

A spokeswoman confirmed: "Jordann has been traced safe and well in the Glasgow area."

