Derailed engineering train disrupts central belt travel
The accident happened between Carluke and Carstairs at around 9.30am on Sunday.
An engineering train has derailed, disrupting rail travel in the central belt.
The accident happened between Carluke and Carstairs at around 9.30am on Sunday.
Engineers are working to move the train but services between Glasgow Central and Lanark are expected to be disrupted until around 3pm as a result.
The train involved is used for track maintenance and does not carry passengers. Nobody was injured in the derailment.
A ScotRail spokesman said: "We are dealing with a derailed train between Carluke and Carstairs.
"Our staff are on site and are working hard to fix this issue. Unfortunately, we are currently unable to get trains further than Wishaw."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.