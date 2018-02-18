Warning to dog owners over 'poisonous parsnip' on beaches
Toxic hemlock water dropwort has recently been found on beaches in North Ayrshire.
Dog owners have been warned to watch out for a toxic plant known as the "poisonous parsnip" which has washed up on beaches in Scotland.
Hemlock water dropwort has recently been discovered in Saltcoats and Stevenston, North Ayrshire.
The plant, which is usually found in shallow waters, is poisonous to humans and animals and is most dangerous in late winter and early spring.
Local councillor Jim Montgomerie said: "We are asking parents and dog owners to be extra vigilant when on our beaches.
"If you are suspicious of a plant, do not touch it or allow children or pets to come into contact with it and ensure your pet isn't eating anything it shouldn't.
"Should any members of the public be concerned about any hazardous vegetation being washed up, we ask that they contact us."
