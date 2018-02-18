Four-car crash causes delays on M8 near Glasgow airport

The accident happened shortly after 12pm on Sunday westbound on the M8.

Crash: The condition of the drivers is not known Traffic Scotland

A major traffic accident involving four vehicles held up traffic on the M8 for up to 30 minutes.

The collision happened on the motorway at J28 westbound just after 12pm on Sunday.

Police and Traffic Scotland's Trunk Road Incident Support Service were at the scene.

Two lanes were blocked on the route that was already congested due to a contraflow in place for weekend roadworks.

Traffic Scotland reported delays of 30 minutes with queues as far back as J30 at Erskine Bridge merge.

The condition of those travelling in the vehicles involved is not known.

