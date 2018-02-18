Man taken to hospital after being attacked by teen gang

The man was out walking with his wife when the gang of six youths confronted them.

Underpass: The victim was approached by six youths Google Maps

A man has been left injured in an unprovoked assault by a gang of teenagers in Ayr.

The 30-year-old was walking with his wife on Saturday night when they encountered three men who punched him to the ground after a short conversation.

Three more men came along, with two of them also punching and kicking the already injured man.

The attack happened at the underpass on Limonds Wynd, near to Kings Court at around 11.10pm.

The injured man was taken to Ayr Hospital where he is being treated.

The first three suspects are described as being white and 16-18 years old.

One was wearing a grey tracksuit, another a black tracksuit with a burgundy top and the other was wearing a hat.

The second three suspects are described as being white and 19-20 years old.

One of them was wearing a hat and tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Paul McRoberts said: "This was a violent attack on a man who had been walking home with his wife.

"We are still unsure what the motive was behind the incident and our officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to those in the local community to try and trace those responsible.

"Think back, were you in the area at the time before, during or after the attack? Did you see a group of males matching the descriptions standing about the underpass, or running from the scene?

"We would urge anyone with any information to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Ayr Police Office via 101, quoting incident number 4714 of Saturday 17 February 2018. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

