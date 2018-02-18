Charity suspends staff member after sexual assault claim

The Halo Trust removed the individual and informed the appropriate authorities at the time.

A Scottish charity has suspended a member of staff after a sexual assault allegation.

The Halo Trust removed a member of staff based in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, in January pending investigations.

The Dumfries-based charity said the local British embassy and the Department for International Development (DFID) were informed at the time.

The humanitarian organisation clears landmines in war-torn countries and has been supported by Prince Harry in the past.

A spokesman for The Halo Trust said: "In Myanmar, a Burmese member of staff was suspended in January this year and is currently being investigated following an allegation of sexual assault. He denies the allegation.

"The local British Embassy and DFID were informed within 24 hours of the allegation and The Charity Commission has been informed. We take such allegations extremely seriously."

The revelations come in the wake of the Oxfam sex scandal which has caused the way charities deal with sexual abuse allegations to be scrutinised.

Speaking on ITV's Peston on Sunday, Ruth Davidson said: "The idea that international helpers that go to a country that's had a terrible disaster, like Haiti, and use their position - which is to help the most vulnerable - to then exploit them, is probably pretty much the lowest circle of hell that you can find.

"The idea that instead of addressing that behaviour, instead of reporting it, instead of allowing the authorities in the country to deal with it, instead of allowing victims of that behaviour to see justice being done, the idea is that 'we will protect the reputation that we've built up ourselves' - I think that's what has really hurt people at the centre of this affair."



The Scottish Conservative leader had earlier praised the work of The Halo Trust following a four-day trip to Afghanistan to observe their work.

