Prisoner held after murderer 'killed in jail stabbing'
Michael Mowat died in hospital following the alleged incident at HMP Glenochil.
A murderer has died following an alleged stabbing at a prison.
Michael Mowat, 46, died in hospital following the alleged incident at HMP Glenochil on Saturday.
Officers are treating his death as murder.
A 33-year-old prisoner has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Monday.
Mowatt was jailed for life in 2001 after battering his friend Bruce Connolly to death with a hammer to steal drugs from a flat in Alexandra Street, Kirkcaldy.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to the prison in Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, at around 12.50pm on Saturday.
"A 46-year-old prisoner was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he later sadly died.
"The man is due before Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday."
