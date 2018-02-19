Prisoner held after murderer 'killed in jail stabbing'

Michael Mowat died in hospital following the alleged incident at HMP Glenochil.

A murderer has died following an alleged stabbing at a prison.

Michael Mowat, 46, died in hospital following the alleged incident at HMP Glenochil on Saturday.

Officers are treating his death as murder.

A 33-year-old prisoner has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Mowatt was jailed for life in 2001 after battering his friend Bruce Connolly to death with a hammer to steal drugs from a flat in Alexandra Street, Kirkcaldy.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to the prison in Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, at around 12.50pm on Saturday.

"A 46-year-old prisoner was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he later sadly died.

"The man is due before Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday."

