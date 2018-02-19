Rail disruption on Easter weekend due to engineering work

Several routes across Scotland will be affected by improvement projects across the UK.

Trains: Improvement projects worth £118m. Network Rail

Train passengers have been warned to expect disruption on several routes across Scotland over the Easter weekend as engineering work is carried out.

Network Rail will be improving infrastructure in 400 projects across the UK as part of a £118m investment.

The work will take place between Saturday, March 31 and Monday, April 2.

Passengers have been told to plan their journeys ahead as significant work will take place in the south of Scotland.

There will be replacement buses for services between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Shotts throughout the three days.

Services through Motherwell and Hamilton Central will also be replaced by buses.

Passengers taking the West Coast Main Line between Glasgow and London will have to use buses between Glasgow and Carlisle or Preston.

There will also be no Caledonian Sleeper service on the Saturday night while the Virgin Trains East Coast and CrossCountry services will terminate at Edinburgh.

'Some routes are heavily affected and so we strongly advise passengers to plan ahead this Easter.' Mark Carne, Network Rail

Mark Carne, chief executive at Network Rail, said: "This Easter, thousands of rail workers will be working round the clock to deliver crucial upgrades to the rail network as part of the £50bn Railway Upgrade Plan.

"This huge investment programme will provide faster, better services and help relieve over-crowding to respond to the huge growth on Britain's railways.

"While most of the network is open for business as usual, some routes are heavily affected and so we strongly advise passengers to plan ahead this Easter."

