Tributes to former Strathclyde Police Chief Constable

Sir John Orr, who was also an ex-chairman of Kilmarnock FC, has died at the age of 72.

Tributes: Sir John Orr was Kilmarnock FC

Former Strathclyde Police chief constable Sir John Orr has died, it has been announced.

His death at the age of 72 was revealed in a statement from Kilmarnock Football Club, where Sir John was an honorary president and a former chairman.

Sir John was at the helm of what was then Scotland's largest police force from 1996 until 2001.

He was knighted by the Queen in 2001 for services to policing, following a career which saw him head the Lockerbie bombing investigation.

Sir John served as chairman of Kilmarnock FC between 2001 and 2003 following what the club described as a "distinguished" career in the police service.

In 2004, he was appointed as an independent expert to review procedures for authorising marches and parades.

His 300-page report, which proposed new moves to give councils greater control over parades, was published in January the following year.

The football club said in a statement on Monday: "Everyone at Kilmarnock Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of honorary president and former chairman Sir John Orr.

"Our thoughts are with Sir John's family at this difficult time."

Ray Montgomerie, who captained Kilmarnock to the Scottish Cup in 1997, tweeted: "I am so so sad to hear about the passing away of my dear friend Sir John Orr.

"Our ex chairman here at Rugby Park and a former chief constable of Strathclyde Police.

"A great Killie man with morals and principles.

"My heartfelt thoughts to all his family."

Strathclyde Police was one of eight regional forces that merged in 2013 to form Police Scotland.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.