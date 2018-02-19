One detained after riot police attend incident in Glasgow
Officers in riot gear rushed to the scene in Harhill Street, Govan on Monday night.
One person has been detained after a major police operation in Glasgow.
Officers in riot gear rushed to the scene in Harhill Street, Govan after a disturbance was reported around 8.30pm on Monday.
Several police vehicles and emergency services also attended the incident which lasted around two hours.
