Man caught with £405,000 cocaine haul at retail park

John McNeil, 50, was caught with the drugs at Robroyston Retail Park in Glasgow.

Robroyston: He owed money to people. Google 2018

A man was caught with £405,000 of cocaine at a retail park in Glasgow.

Police found John McNeil with the drugs during a bust at Robroyston Retail Park.

Officers raided his house in Lambhill where they also discovered £75,000 of heroin in March last year.

The 50-year-old, from Glasgow, admitted two charges of being concerned in supplying drugs and that the offences were linked with serious crime.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard McNeill owed money to people he knew and was told to take the cocaine to the retail park as well as storing the heroin in his house.

Liam Murphy, procurator fiscal for specialist casework, said: "This case demonstrates our commitment to prosecuting serious organised crime and those who bring harmful drugs into our communities."

