Man punched ex-lover's colleague after 20-mile car pursuit

Alan Hadden 'lost control' after he followed his former partner from Lanarkshire to Glasgow.

Glasgow Sheriff Court: Hadden was ordered to pay compensation. STV

A man punched his former partner's male colleague and threatened to kill him.

Alan Hadden "lost control" after he followed his former partner on the road for around 20 miles, from Lanarkshire to Dumbarton Road in Glasgow.

When her colleague stopped the car they were in, Hadden leaned through the passenger door, threatened "I'm going to f****** kill you" and punched him.

He and a friend continued their attack across the street after the victim managed to escape from the car.

Hadden, 39, from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assaulting the man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on June 29 last year.

Sheriff Daniel Scullion handed him community payback and compensation orders but said: "You require to fully understand it's a direct alternative to custody."

Hadden will be supervised in the community for 18 months and must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work within a year, as well as pay Mr Gibb £1500.

