Man 'repeatedly struck with knife in tower block murder' 

Allan Robertson denies killing George Muir at a flat in Glasgow last October.

Kirkton Avenue: George Muir died at a flat. Google 2017/PA

A man is to stand trial accused of murdering a man at a tower block in Glasgow.

Allan Robertson is charged with killing George Muir at a flat in Kirkton Avenue, Knightswood, last October.

Mr Muir was allegedly repeatedly struck on the head and body with a knife.

Prosecutors claim he fell to the floor before being punched, kicked and stamped on.

It is also said Robertson caused "other blunt force trauma" to his head and body by means "unknown".

The 48 year-old's lawyer John Carroll pleaded not guilty on his behalf at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Judge Lady Rae set a trial due to begin in May.

