Home intruder threatens 83-year-old man with blade

Robbed: Elderly man was threatened in his own home.

An 83-year-old man has been threatened in his own home with a blade wielding robber during a "terrifying ordeal" in Glasgow.

The pensioner was in bed at his home address in Menock Road, Kings Park at around 4am on Tuesday when the man forced his way in and demanded he hand over his money, bank cards and pin numbers.

After threatening the elderly man the suspect left the house with the cash line cards, a quantity of alcohol and the man's landline telephone preventing him from calling for help.

The police were only contacted several hours later after a neighbour became aware of what had happened.

Officers investigating the incident have now released a description of the "despicable" man involved.

He is described as white, Scottish, aged between 30 and 40 years old, around 6ft to 6ft 3 with a heavy build and dark hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Graham McCreadie at the Greater Glasgow Community Investigation Unit at Govan said:

"This was a terrifying ordeal for anyone to endure never mind an elderly man within his own home in the middle of the night.

"Thankfully he was uninjured but it is vital that we catch the despicable individual responsible and prevent him from striking again.

"Enquiries have revealed that several hundred pounds have been taken from the elderly man's account and we are currently checking CCTV and speaking to local residents in an attempt to trace the person responsible."

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at the incident room at Cathcart Police Office via telephone number 0141 532 4977.

Alternatively, calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Police say that additional officers will be on patrol in the area for public reassurance.

