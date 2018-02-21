Man suffers broken jaw after being knocked out by gang

The victim was walking towards Loch Shin in St Leonards, East Kilbride, when he was assaulted.

Loch Shin: Man suffered broken jaw. Google 2018

A man was struck on the head and knocked unconscious by a group of men during a street attack.

The victim was walking towards Loch Shin, in the St Leonards area of East Kilbride, when he was assaulted.

The 35-year-old suffered a broken jaw following the incident on Friday at 8pm.

Officers said the attackers were in their 20s and were wearing dark clothing. They also had a dark brown Staffie with them.

Constable Grant Robertson said: "I am appealing to people living in the area for any information they may have.

"It was around 8pm at night so there may well have been people out and about, perhaps walking their dog."

He added: "We will be collecting CCTV footage from the surrounding area for any small detail which could assist us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

