Man tried to grab schoolgirl, 13, and drag her into car

The teenager ripped her jacket as she struggled to get away during the incident in Glasgow.

Castlemilk: Teenage girls approached by men. Google

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old girl and drag her into a car after following her and a friend in Glasgow.

The schoolgirls were walking along Castlemilk Drive at around 8pm on Tuesday when they were approached by two men in a blue car.

One of the men then grabbed one of the girls and tried to drag her into the car, causing her to rip her jacket as she struggled to get away.

Both girls managed to escape the men without any injuries and the incident was reported to police later that night.

A Police Spokeswoman said: "We received a report of two men approaching two teenage girls on Castlemilk Drive, Glasgow on Tuesday.

"Enquires are ongoing."

