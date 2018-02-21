Serial offender hid rifle and bullets in girlfriend's flat

Scott Cranston was arrested after police raided the property in Glasgow.

High Court: Cranston has previous firearms convictions (file pic). PA

A serial offender who hid a rifle and bullets at his girlfriend's home has been locked up for seven years.

Scott Cranston was held after police raided the flat in Glasgow's Toryglen last June.

Officers discovered an American Winchester rifle along with ammunition in a bedroom.

Cranston had been staying at the property for several nights before the search.

The 39-year-old was later charged and on Wednesday pled guilty to four charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

Cranston had previously been jailed for firearms offences during a lengthy criminal past.

Lady Rae said: "You were in possession of a lethal and dangerous weapon along with ammunition."

The judge added she was imposing a "deterrent" sentence in view of Cranston's record and to discourage others who may get involved in gun crimes.

