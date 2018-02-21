Hooded man with knife threatens newsagent worker

Police are investigating the incident that took place at around 12.05pm on Tuesday.

Merry Street: Hooded man targeted shop. Google

Police are investigating after a knife wielding man targeted a shop in North Lanarkshire.

It is believed that the man tried to steal from the J&J newsagent on Merry Street before brandishing the bladed weapon at a female member of staff.

The man fled empty handed and police were alerted.

Officers attended the scene at around 12.05pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said: "Around 12.05pm on Tuesday, police received a report of a man in possession of an offensive weapon in Merry Street, Motherwell.

"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing."

