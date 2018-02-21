Man, 49, injured following shooting outside pub

Armed police attended the incident which happened on Wednesday night.

Armed police attended the incident which happened on Wednesday night.

A 49-year-old man has been left injured following a shooting in South Lanarkshire.

Armed police attended the scene near the Kirkhill Bar on Cadoc Street, Cambuslang at around 8.50pm on Wednesday and nearby streets were cordoned off as police got the situation under control.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to hospital where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

A Police spokeswoman said: "At around 8:50pm we received reports of a 49-year-old man found with gunshot wounds in Cadoc Street, Cambuslang.

"Officers are still on the scene dealing with the ongoing incident to try and establish the full circumstances surrounding it."

