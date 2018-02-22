Football manager shot in face and stomach in murder bid

Cambuslang Rangers boss Paul McColl was gunned down at 8.50pm on Wednesday.

Paul McColl: He is in a serious condition.

A football manager has been shot near his house in an attempted murder.

Paul McColl was shot in the face and stomach after being ambushed on Borgie Crescent in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.

The Cambuslang Rangers boss, who lives in the town, was gunned down before going into the Kirkhill Bar to ask for help at 8.50pm on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old, who has been the manager at the club for three years, is in a serious condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A statement from Cambuslang Rangers said: "The club is saddened to hear the serious injuries sustained by our manager Paul following an incident in Cambuslang.

"Our thoughts are with Paul and his family at this difficult time."

Five minutes after the shooting, a car was found burnt out on Turnlaw Road near East Greenlees Road in Cambuslang.

Mr McColl was previously the assistant manager at Wishaw Juniors before moving to the Cambuslang outfit.

Sergeant Stephen Tennant said: "I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be a targeted attack on the victim and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive and full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We cannot confirm the exact cause of the victim's injuries at this time, however we have several reports of loud bangs in the area and one line of enquiry is that a firearm was involved."

Shooting: Armed police were called. Craig Lappin

He added: "This type of reckless violence has no place in our communities and the fact that it happened in a busy residential area will undoubtedly cause concern. Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance and the officers will be happy to assist so feel free to approach them.

"Support from members of the public is going to be absolutely vital to this investigation and I cannot stress enough how important it is that anyone who may have information about what happened comes forward."

